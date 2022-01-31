Left Menu

Pakistan: 2 Christian priests killed by unknown bike-borne assailants in Peshawar

Two Christian priests, Pastor Patrick and Pastor William Siraj, were shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants on Sunday at Ring Road, Peshawar.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:02 IST
Pakistan: 2 Christian priests killed by unknown bike-borne assailants in Peshawar
Pastor Patrick and Pastor William Siraj. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two Christian priests, Pastor Patrick and Pastor William Siraj, were shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants on Sunday at Ring Road, Peshawar. The priests were returning from their Sunday prayers, reported local media.

Pastor Anwar Fazl, Chairman Aijaq TV & Eternal Life Church condemned this heinous act and asked the authorities to arrest the accused otherwise large scale protests will be carried out by the Christian community in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the most senior bishop in the Church of Pakistan, Azad Marshall, condemned the attack on a priest on Sunday urged the Pakistani government to give justice and protection to Christians, reported DW News.

Taking to Twitter Marshall said, "We demand justice and protection of Christians from the Government of Pakistan." Police said that they were looking for the assailants using CCTV video. According to authorities, William Siraj, 75, was killed instantly in the attack on the city's ring road.

His colleague Pastor Patrick was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he succumbed and a third cleric was uninjured in the car. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the shooting.

In 2013, a double suicide bombing outside a church in Peshawar killed hundreds of people, making it one of Pakistan's worst assaults against Christians. In Pakistan, minorities like Hindus, Christians, Ahmaddiyas, and Shiites are frequently harassed and persecuted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022