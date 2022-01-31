Left Menu

Russia confirms 124,070 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths

Russia has confirmed 124,070 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 121,228 the day before, and 621 deaths, the federal response center said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:32 IST
Russia confirms 124,070 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 124,070 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 121,228 the day before, and 621 deaths, the federal response center said on Monday. "In total, 124,070 new cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 621 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 9,090 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows an 8 per cent decrease when compared to the day before. In the same period, 30,130 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022