Left Menu

West should supply more arms to Ukraine instead of talking About tensions: Minister

Western countries should supply more arms and financial assistance to Ukraine instead of talking about tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border, Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Monday.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 31-01-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 18:33 IST
West should supply more arms to Ukraine instead of talking About tensions: Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kiev [Ukraine], January 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Western countries should supply more arms and financial assistance to Ukraine instead of talking about tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border, Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Monday. The European Union is not unanimous about the scope of military assistance to Kiev or potential sanctions against Russia in the event of escalation around Ukraine. For example, Germany has been refusing to supply Kiev with arms.

"The West's stance sometimes reminds me of a person sitting in a vehicle, watching the other person would soon be roadkilled. He waves his hand and says: when you are roadkilled, we will call for help. That's why, instead of talking, ... hault the Nord Stream, provide us with more arms from those countries who don't supply them, provide us with financial assistance in the form of monetary guarantees. We are surely thankful that arms supplies have begun," Tkachenko told the Ukrainian 1+1 TV channel. The Minister added that Western media had "finally woken up" and acknowledged that there was a war in Ukraine.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow repeatedly said that it was not threatening anyone and at the same time pointed to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022