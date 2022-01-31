Left Menu

Hong Kong's Chief Executive to skip Beijing Olympics opening ceremony

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam is set to skip the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic and stay at home to manage the fight against a surge in untraceable COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:02 IST
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam is set to skip the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic and stay at home to manage the fight against a surge in untraceable COVID-19 cases. Hong Kong Chief had planned to go to Beijing on Wednesday to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics on Friday, Sputnik reported citing the South China Morning Post on Monday. However, she had to cancel her plans due to the virus.

The Hong Kong-based newspaper reported this news citing sources. Hong Kong has seen 14,105 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 12,572 recoveries and 213 deaths.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20. The Winter Paralympics will take place in the Chinese capital from March 4-13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

