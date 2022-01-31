Israel reports 74,312 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Israel's Ministry of Health on Monday reported 74,312 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 2,858,995, nearly 30 per cent of the country's population.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health on Monday reported 74,312 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 2,858,995, nearly 30 per cent of the country's population. The death toll from the virus in Israel rose by 19 to 8,724, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 1,069 to 1,111, the highest figure since February 2021, according to the ministry.

The number of active cases decreased to 413,820, while the positive rate of all daily COVID-19 tests reached a record 29.4 per cent. The coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has dropped to 0.94, compared to 2.12 in mid-January.

When the R number indicator is greater than 1, the number of COVID-19 patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time. When the R number is less than 1, it means that the spread of the pandemic has been curbed. (ANI/Xinhua)

