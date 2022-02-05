Left Menu

US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 9,00,000

The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease surpassed 9,00,000, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2022 06:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 06:05 IST
US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 9,00,000
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease surpassed 9,00,000, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

On Friday afternoon, the JHU tally showed 9,00,334 people in the United States have died due to COVID-19 and more than 76 million cases have been confirmed in the country since January 2020.

Less than two months ago, in mid-December, the United States passed the 8,00,000 mark in Covid-related deaths as the more-transmissible Omicron variant spread through the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
3
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022