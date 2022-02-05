Left Menu

China reports 27 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hrs

As China is hosting Beijing Winter Olympics, it reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours amid the zero-Covid policy, local media reported citing the National Health Commission on Saturday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 05-02-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 08:09 IST
As China is hosting Beijing Winter Olympics, it reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours amid the zero-Covid policy, local media reported citing the National Health Commission on Saturday. According to Xinhua News Agency, nine new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections and 18 new imported cases were reported from China.

Of the new local cases, six were reported in Guangdong, two in Tianjin, and one in Beijing. The number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,571.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

