Syria can use all legal means to respond to Israeli strikes: Foreign Ministry

Damascus [Syria], February 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Syria can use all the legal means to respond to the Israeli strikes on its territory, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said. On Wednesday, the Israeli army said that it struck Syrian air defenses in response to the launch of an anti-aircraft missile from the territory of Syria. The Syrian Armed Forces command said that the Israeli attack had left one soldier dead and five more injured.

"The Syrian Arab Republic is firmly condemning the coward Israeli aggression against the Syrian territory committed on early Wednesday," the ministry said in a statement. The foreign ministry pointed out that the Israeli strikes violated international law and the UN Charter.

"[Syria] points out that these attacks will have a negative impact on those who commit them and embolden them. Syria has a right to use all the legal means to respond to them," the statement added. From time to time, Israel carries out attacks on Syria saying its operations are aimed at countering the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic. (ANI/Sputnik)

