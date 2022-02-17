Left Menu

9 killed in building collapse in Tehran

At least nine people were killed in a building collapse in the southwestern district of Iran's capital Tehran, according to local media.

17-02-2022
Tehran [Iran], February 17 (ANI/Xinhua): At least nine people were killed in a building collapse in the southwestern district of Iran's capital Tehran, according to local media.

Nine others were injured when the three-story building collapsed in Robat Karim town, Shahin Fathi, the managing director of the Red Crescent Society of Tehran Province, told Iran's Labor News Agency on Thursday.

A gas leak and water heater explosion caused the accident, according to the Iranian semi-official Fars news agency. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

