New York sued over law requiring social media 'warning label'

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 05:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 05:34 IST
New York sued over law requiring social media 'warning label'

An internet trade group sued ​New York on Friday, seeking to ​block a state law requiring social ‌media platforms ​that contain potentially addictive features to provide state-approved warning labels for users.

In a complaint filed in federal court, NetChoice said the law ‌violates the free speech protections of the US Constitution's First Amendment by compelling its members to convey the state's "preferred message" about online safety. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who enforces the ‌state's laws, declined immediate comment.

NetChoice has more than 30 members including Alphabet's Google and YouTube, ‌Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms, Snapchat parent Snap and ByteDance's TikTok. It has filed many lawsuits challenging regulation of social media businesses. Signed by Governor Kathy Hochul last December, the New York law requires social media platforms with infinite ⁠scrolling, auto-play and ​algorithmic feeds to ⁠warn about potential harm to younger users.

It requires the display of a "warning" from the US Surgeon General that while social ⁠media may benefit some young users, "excessive use may be associated with significant mental health harms." The statement is modeled ​after findings in 2023 by former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

NetChoice said New York's ⁠law is "designed to block, burden, and browbeat social media users" by subjecting them to the warning when they sign on ⁠and ​after multiple hours of use, with no way to bypass it. "Unlike a static warning on a product label, these warnings repeatedly interrupt users and block access to protected speech," NetChoice said.

NetChoice ⁠filed a similar lawsuit against California last month. It also said New York's law is similar to ⁠a Colorado law that a ⁠federal judge blocked in November 2025, citing the First Amendment. Colorado is appealing that decision.

New York's law is scheduled to take effect on ‌January 1.

TRENDING

1
US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

Global
2
South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sidelines

South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sid...

Global
3
South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sidelines

South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sid...

Global
4
US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche says

US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026