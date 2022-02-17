Left Menu

US intelligence community still looking into recent cyberattack on Ukraine: Austin

The US intelligence community is continuing to gather details about a recent cyberattack on a number of Ukrainian state and bank websites, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 21:32 IST
US intelligence community still looking into recent cyberattack on Ukraine: Austin
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], February 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The US intelligence community is continuing to gather details about a recent cyberattack on a number of Ukrainian state and bank websites, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday. "In terms of confirming whether or not this was Russia that was behind this [cyberattack], we, the intelligence community, continue to assess what happened there," Austin told a press briefing during his trip to Europe.

On Tuesday, the websites of Ukraine's defence ministry, armed forces and two major banks were hit by a cyberattack. The White House has said it could not say at this moment who is responsible for the attack. Russia has repeatedly dismissed allegations of involvement in state-run cyber campaigns. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022