Website of Russian space Agency under DDoS attack again

The website of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has been subjected to a massive DDoS attack carried out from various IP addresses one more time, following the Anonymous hacker group's declaration of a cyberwar against Russia, the agency's press service said on Sunday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik):

"A massive DDoS attack from various IP addresses is being carried out on the website of Roscosmos. It is currently not available for visiting," a representative of the space agency told reporters.

First time the website stopped working on Friday. The message DB error! (Database Error) was displayed when visiting the website. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

