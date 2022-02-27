Website of Russian space Agency under DDoS attack again

Moscow [Russia], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The website of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has been subjected to a massive DDoS attack carried out from various IP addresses one more time, following the Anonymous hacker group's declaration of a cyberwar against Russia, the agency's press service said on Sunday.

"A massive DDoS attack from various IP addresses is being carried out on the website of Roscosmos. It is currently not available for visiting," a representative of the space agency told reporters.

First time the website stopped working on Friday. The message DB error! (Database Error) was displayed when visiting the website. (ANI/Sputnik)

