South Korea wants its firms to be excluded from exports sanctions against Russia: Reports

South Korea is trying to leave its companies excluded from the exports sanctions against Russia that are not about strategic materials and are discussing the issue with the United States, media reported on Thursday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 03-03-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 11:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], March 3 (ANI/Sputnik): South Korea is trying to leave its companies excluded from the exports sanctions against Russia that are not about strategic materials and are discussing the issue with the United States, media reported on Thursday. According to the Yonhap news agency, South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo is currently on a visit to the United States where he hoped to reach an agreement on the issue with Washington.

The US Department of Commerce introduced the so-called Foreign-Produced Direct Product (FDPR) regulation toward Russia, according to which companies from third countries that are using US technologies for producing goods must get a special permit to export these goods to a nation under sanctions. Unlike many other countries allied with the United States, South Korea introduced exports control only on strategic materials while other trade options with Russia would be a subject to the talks with Washington.

Last week, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

