Russian diplomat physically assaulted in Lithuania: Foreign Ministry

A Russian diplomat has been physically assaulted in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:05 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"A Russian diplomat has been physically assaulted in the Lithuanian capital, and there have been attempts to pressure the ambassador. Our missions have already sent appropriate notes, however, the measures used by the Baltic countries' authorities to protect Russian missions abroad are clearly lacking," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"We are warning Vilnius, Riga (capital of Latvia) and Tallinn (capital of Estonia] about being responsible for the results of the anti-Russian psychosis that they have incited. We are demanding from the relevant authorities of these countries to take urgent measures to protect Russian diplomatic and consular missions and their staff," Zakharova stated. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

