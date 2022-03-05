Left Menu

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett arrives in Moscow to meet Putin amid ongoing tensions in Ukraine

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Moscow on Saturday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:26 IST
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett arrives in Moscow to meet Putin amid ongoing tensions in Ukraine
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett visits Moscow to meet Putin amid ongoing tensions in Ukraine (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Moscow on Saturday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Earlier on Wednesday, Putin spoke to Bennett where both discussed the special military operation to "protect" Donbas, reported Times of Israel.

"Vladimir Putin discussed the special military operation to protect Donbas with Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett," President of Russia had tweeted. Israeli Prime Minister also offered his country's intermediary services on Ukraine to Putin. "Naftali Bennett offered Israel's intermediary services to suspend military actions," the Kremlin said.

Earlier, Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. Putin also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences". Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 ...

 Global
3
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
4
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022