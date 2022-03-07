Left Menu

China mainland reports 214 new local COVID-19 cases

With a surge, the Chinese mainland reported 214 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, local media reported citing National Health Commission on Monday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2022 08:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 08:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

With a surge, the Chinese mainland reported 214 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, local media reported citing National Health Commission on Monday. Of the new local infections, 69 were reported in Guangdong, 54 in Jilin, 46 in Shandong, and 12 in Gansu, Xinhua News Agency reported, adding that the rest of the cases were reported in other nine provincial-level regions, as per the commission.

In its daily report, a total of 113 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, Xinhua said. Four new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. It added that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

On Saturday, the Chinese mainland reported 175 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

