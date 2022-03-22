Left Menu

96 yr old Holocaust survivor killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv in Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war inches closer to completing one month, in a recent development, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, Borys Romanchenko, was killed Friday by a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 22-03-2022 07:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 07:25 IST
96 yr old Holocaust survivor killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv in Ukraine
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war inches closer to completing one month, in a recent development, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, Borys Romanchenko, was killed Friday by a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Buchenwald concentration camp memorial institute confirmed Romanchenko's death. According to the memorial, Romanchenko survived the camps at Buchenwald, Peenemunde, Dora and Bergen-Belsen during World War II.

The memorial said that it was "stunned" by news of his death adding, Romanchenko worked "intensively on the memory of Nazi crimes and was vice-president of the Buchenwald-Dora International Committee." Yulia Romanchenko, Borys' granddaughter, told CNN that she "learned about the shelling of Saltivka residential district on March 18 from social networks. I asked locals if they knew anything about my grandfather's house. They sent me a video of a burning house. I found out about this after the curfew and therefore I could not go there immediately."

However, while she tried to reach the area, she found her grandfather's house "completely burned down -- there were no windows, no balcony, nothing in his apartment," reported CNN. On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022