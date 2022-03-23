India, Greece share views in context of new geo-political, geo-economic realities

During the two-day visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to India, the two countries shared views on regional and global issues of mutual interest in the context of new geopolitical and geo-economic realities. Dendias paid an official visit to India on March 22-23, 2022 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This was his first visit to India.

Both countries discussed the developments pertaining to the European Union, Eastern Mediterranean, Afghanistan and Ukraine. The two sides conveyed their deep commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order. They reaffirmed the importance of the urgent reform of the UN. It was also agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations would be scheduled soon, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release. Both sides noted the importance of the movement of people in an orderly and legal way and signed a Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility.

Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explored ways to further strengthen the close and friendly ties between the two countries. The two Ministers expressed hope that the 8th round of the Joint Economic Committee Meeting scheduled in Athens on April 15, 2022 will provide further impetus to trade and investment ties.

They appreciated that trade has shown a significant increase, and has crossed USD 1 billion despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, added the release. Both sides agreed to work together to further enhance collaboration in mutually beneficial sectors such as shipping and maritime, information technology, agriculture, new and renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals.

India and Greece share close and friendly ties, which are based on shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law. These ties are characterized by frequent high-level visits including that of the President of India to Greece in 2018, Greek FM to India in 2017 and EAM's visit to Greece in June 2021, said the release.

Considering their rich ancient past, the two sides agreed to continue their relationship in the field of culture and education. A Cultural and Education Exchange Programme for the five-year period 2022-2026 was signed during the visit. Meanwhile, the Greek Foreign Minister handed over the Instrument of Ratification of Greece as a signatory to the Framework Agreement on International Solar Alliance, added the release.

The two sides discussed the possibility of enhancement of the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership. Detailed discussions were also held on the importance of keeping oceans free and open for movement and trade. Both sides also underlined the need to support and adhere to the Laws of the Seas (UNCLOS).

The visit of the Foreign Minister of Greece has contributed to sustaining the momentum of high-level exchanges aimed towards further consolidating the bilateral relations between India and Greece, added the release. (ANI)

