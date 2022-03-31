Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Tadine, New Caledonia

Washington [US], March 31 (ANI/Xinhua): A 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted 279 km east-south-east of Tadine, New Caledonia at 0544 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 22.579 degrees south latitude and 170.3537 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)