'Powerful' country angry because of Russia visit: PM Imran Khan

Refering to the United Kingdom, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that a "powerful country" is angry with Islamabad because of his recent visit to Russia. Addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Friday, the premier said that the "powerful country" is supporting its ally (India).

"Today, I read the statement of the British Foreign Secretary that mentioned that they cannot say anything to India as it is an independent state -- I don't blame them for this support, this is our mistake," he said, according to Geo tv. Addressing the ongoing controversy regarding the "threat letter", apparently sent by the US, the premier said that an honourable person is always respected, questioning if a country can threaten another country."

On Thursday, talking about the "threatening memo" that the PM claimed to have received against his government from a foreign country, he named the United States to be behind the conspiracy, Geo tv reporter. Earlier, in his remarks, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said our national security policy focuses on peace, cooperation and economy. He reiterated that we want cooperation with all the countries.

The national security adviser said that the best experts from around the world as well as intellectuals and cabinet members are attending the security dialogue. The two-day dialogue will bring together Pakistani and international policy experts to discuss emerging challenges in international security under the theme "Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation".

The Islamabad Security Dialogue is hosting 17 international speakers from the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Russia, European Union, Japan, the Philippines and others. (ANI)