Blasts damage railway tracks, terrorist outfit says a message for 'outsiders' to leave Sindh

Pakistan's proscribed terrorist outfit Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) carried out two low-intensity blasts at railway tracks at two different locations in Kotri city of Sindh's Hyderabad on Thursday morning for which they claimed responsibility later, saying that the blasts were carried out to send a message to all 'outsiders' to leave Sindh.

ANI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's proscribed terrorist outfit Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) carried out two low-intensity blasts at railway tracks at two different locations in Kotri city of Sindh's Hyderabad on Thursday morning for which they claimed responsibility later, saying that the blasts were carried out to send a message to all 'outsiders' to leave Sindh. The terrorist outfit made the claim in an email sent to a reporter. The blast resulted in no casualty, reported Dawn. The blasts were carried out using non-electric explosive devices in Khursheed Colony in Kotri town, Jamshoro district, and near Detha railway station in Hyderabad rural taluka, according to bomb disposal squad (BDS) officials.

Terrorists' executed blasts took off at around 7:30 in the morning. The explosion resulted in damaging the track by breaking off a piece of around one foot and seven inches track in Khursheed Colony and about a 10-inch piece of the track near Detha railway station. As the track was damaged, the railway authorities suspended the traffic and the traffic could only be restored after the tracks were repaired by 10 am.

Ramazan Panhwar, a bomb disposal squad official said that explosives used in the Hyderabad blast weighed around 200 to 250 grams and the one used in Kotri was 300 to 400 grams, reported the newspaper. Moreover, no electric device was found attached to the explosives which indicated that miscreants lurked in the area when the blasts occurred. (ANI)

