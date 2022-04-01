President Kovind arrives at Ashgabat in Turkmenistan on 3-day official visit

President Ram Nath Kovind receives the Guard of Honour on his arrival in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan on Friday. President Kovind arrived at Ashgabat International Airport Friday whereupon his arrival, Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Education Gurbangul Atayeva, received the President at the ladder on arrival.

Turkmenistan President Serder Berdimuhamedov received the President inside the lounge following which the President received the Guard of Honour. Notably, President Kovind is on a state visit to Turkmenistan and Netherlands from April 1 to April 7. (ANI)

