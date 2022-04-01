Left Menu

President Kovind lands in Turkmenistan, receives guard of honour on arrival

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Ashgabat International Airport in Turkmenistan on Friday afternoon for a three-day official visit.

ANI | Ashgabat | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:15 IST
President Kovind in Turkmenistan.. Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Ashgabat International Airport in Turkmenistan on Friday afternoon for a three-day official visit. On arrival of the President at the airport, Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers & Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Education Gurbangul Atayeva received President at the ladder on arrival.

Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow received President Kovind inside the lounge. President Kovind then received the guard of honour in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. Following this visit ending on April 3, President Kovind will visit Netherlands from April 4-7.

Earlier on Wednesday, MEA's joint secretary Rudrendra Tandon also gave information about the President's visit to the Netherlands. "President Kovind to visit the Netherlands from 4-7 April. During the visit, he will hold discussions with His Royal Majesties & PM Mark Rutte. He will also be hosting a cultural performance there, it will be graced by King Willem -Alexander and Queen Maxima," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

