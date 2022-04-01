Left Menu

Amid increasing China's military activities, Taiwan President Tsai meets air force base pilots

Amid increasing China's military activities near Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen has met fighter jet pilots in an apparent effort to boost their morale.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen
Amid increasing China's military activities near Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen has met fighter jet pilots in an apparent effort to boost their morale. She visited an air force base in the northern city of Hsinchu on Friday, reported NHK World. Tsai was briefed on the equipment designed to increase the survival rate of pilots in emergencies.

She told about 70 pilots that they are facing tougher missions due to the current international situation and expanding authoritarianism, reported NHK World. She said combat training will show the world Taiwan's resolve to defend itself.

Taiwan's defense ministry says more than 250 Chinese military aircraft in total entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) from January through March 22. The number has doubled from the same period in the previous year.

Experts say pilots who encounter Chinese aircraft are shouldering heavier burdens. Two Taiwanese fighter jets crashed during training in January and March. (ANI)

