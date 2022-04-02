Military rebuts Pakistan PM's 'establishment gave 3 options' claim

Amid the fluid political situation, the Pakistani military establishment has denied the allegation of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he was given three options ahead of the no-trust vote by the "establishment" -- resignation, holding early elections or face the no-confidence motion. The military establishment said that it did not bring the Opposition's options, and rather it was the federal Government that telephoned the top brass while asking for a meeting to discuss the ongoing political scenario, The News International reported.

The Chief of Pakistan Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Directive General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) met Pakistan PM on Wednesday at the request of the ruling government, according to The News International citing sources. During the meeting, three "options" were mutually discussed between the government and the military side. However, Khan agreed to the third option -- 'dissolving the National Assembly', sources said, adding that this was stated by the Prime Minister as workable.

According to sources, after meeting the Pakistan PM, the military General and DG ISI met the Opposition and conveyed the three options that were discussed between the military and Pakistan PM. But the Opposition rejected those options, including the dissolution of the Assembly, sources said. Military leadership met the Opposition to convey the three options that were discussed with the Prime Minister and also its intention not to interfere in the political sphere. The military is staying neutral but encourages both Khan and the Opposition to sit together and discuss the economy and political stability of the country, reported The News international citing sources.

Imran Khan had made the claims of having been given options during an interview to a media outlet, saying that he was offered either to resign or dissolve the Assembly or face the no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, the estranged leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jahangir Khan Tareen, met Pakistan's former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar on Friday in London and discussed the upcoming no-confidence vote on Sunday and the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Geo News reported citing sources.

The meeting comes two days after it was reported that Dar and Tareen spoke over the phone. The two leaders discussed possible ways of cooperation in Punjab and the Centre, Geo News reported. (ANI)

