Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests ahead of no-trust vote

Ahead of the no-confidence vote in National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called for nationwide protests in Pakistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-04-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 19:23 IST
Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests ahead of no-trust vote
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Ahead of the no-confidence vote in National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called for nationwide protests in Pakistan. Addressing people during a Q&A session with ARY News, Imran Khan asked the people of Pakistan to take to the streets today and tomorrow to protest against the no-confidence motion moved against him by the Opposition, who he called "traitors".

"If it had been another country where such things were happening, people would have moved to the streets. I call on all of you to move to the streets today and tomorrow. You should do so for your conscience, in the interest of this nation," he said. He also urged the youth of Pakistan to agitate and raise their voice against the conspiracy by external forces. He claimed that the Opposition leaders are seeking power to dispose of the corruption cases against them.

This comes as Pakistan is in political turmoil after the Opposition brought a no-trust motion against Imran Khan. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. However, Khan has exuded confidence in the failure of this motion. Meanwhile, the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan government was deferred to April 3 in Pakistan's National Assembly. The proceedings of the National Assembly were adjourned till April 3 soon after it met on Thursday to discuss the no-confidence motion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

