Left Menu

Pak Minister terms US denials to oust Imran Khan pack of lies

Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday said that the United States attempted to topple the Pakistani government by sending threatening words and is now making false denial.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-04-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 08:13 IST
Pak Minister terms US denials to oust Imran Khan pack of lies
Pakistan Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday said that the United States attempted to topple the Pakistani government by sending threatening words and is now making false denial. "Has the US government ever spoken the truth? It has always been telling lies to the world. It even lied to the UN about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. But later the lies were exposed, showing that the US spoke blatant lies to very prestigious senior officials of the UN," Xinhua News Agency reported quoting Mazari's video message.

The official said that Pakistan should know that all denials coming from the United States are a pack of lies. "The US threatened regime change in Pakistan and targeted Prime Minister Imran Khan. The United States said that it will forgive Pakistan if Khan is removed as Prime Minister," the minister added, according to Xinhua.

The minister said that the Pakistani Prime Minister was targeted because he took a stand against the United States and tried to take decisions on his own. Earlier on Friday, Khan said while addressing an event that the United States showed displeasure when he visited Russia, adding that as a sovereign country, Pakistan has the right to have an independent foreign policy without being influenced by anyone.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that an official demarche has been made through official channels to the US embassy in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
3
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
4
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022