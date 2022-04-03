Left Menu

Blast in Afghanistan Kabul's market

An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's Kabul on Sunday morning, media reported citing locals.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 03-04-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 13:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's Kabul on Sunday morning, media reported citing locals. According to the eyewitnesses, the blast took place in Kabul's money change market.

Two money exchangers have confirmed the casualties due to the blast, Tolo News reported today "An explosion occurred in Sarai Shahzada in Kabul on Sunday," Tolo News said in a Tweet.

In the past month, at least 22 cases of violence against journalists were recorded under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. The information on mistreatment of media was shared by the Afghanistan Federation of Journalists and Media (AFJM) on Wednesday, reported Tolo News.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, AFJM member Ali Azghar Akbarzada expressed concern over the status of the media in Afghanistan and said that within the same period eight media organizations have halted operations due to economic challenges. "There have been 22 cases of violence against journalists in March. One case is the insulting of journalists. The rest of the cases include short-term detentions," he said.

