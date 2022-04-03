Defence expert thinks coup d'etat possible in Pakistan if political situation worsens

The Pakistan Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) might carry out a coup d'etat if the political situation in the country becomes more unstable, a defence expert has said. "In the coming days if we see a political or constitutional upheaval in Pakistan, or an increase in instability, then we cannot rule out the possibility of another coup in the country," said defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava.

Talking about the events that transpired in Pakistan's National Assembly today, including the rejection of the no-confidence motion followed by the dissolution of the country's National Assembly, Srivastava said, "We have to see how the real rulers of Pakistan, that is the Army and the ISI respond to the events that transpired." "We have seen that whenever there has been political instability in Pakistan or there is any other kind of trouble, the Pakistan Army and the ISI project themselves as the saviour of the people," Srivastava said.

Referring to the worsening economic situation in Pakistan, Srivastava said, "The real rulers of Pakistan want to maintain their control over the political system of the country, and in a worsening situation, they may not be able to maintain it, and hence, they might consider ruling the country directly, rather than from the sidelines like now. Therefore, we cannot deny the possibility of a fourth coup d'etat in Pakistan." In a televised address to the nation after the no-confidence motion against him was rejected in the National Assembly on "constitutional grounds", Imran Khan sought to take the Opposition by surprise by stating that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly on a day when he was slated to face the no-confidence motion.

Khan had said that he was given three options ahead of the no-trust vote by the "establishment" -- resignation, holding early elections or facing the no-confidence motion. Later today, the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) denied Pakistan Army's role in the events that transpired in the National Assembly today.

The military establishment however has denied the claim and said that it did not bring the Opposition's options, and rather it was the federal Government that telephoned the top brass while asking for a meeting to discuss the ongoing political scenario, The News International reported. The Chief of Pakistan Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Directive General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had met Pakistan PM on Wednesday at the request of the ruling government, according to The News International citing sources.

Imran Khan has seemingly lost support both in the Lower House of the legislature and the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan Army. Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM on Wednesday announced that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)