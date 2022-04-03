Germany refuses to supply Ukraine with 100 Marder IFV requested by Kyiv: Reports

Berlin [Germany], April 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Berlin declined Kyiv's request to supply 100 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine, German media Welt reported on Sunday, citing defence sources.

Last Wednesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov sent a letter to the German Defense Ministry asking for 100 Marder-type IFVs and other heavy weaponry. Sources in Kyiv told Welt that German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht rejected the request in a phone conversation with Reznikov .

Earlier, the German Defence Ministry confirmed the receipt of Kyiv's request to Welt, saying that all Marder IFVs are bound by NATO commitments, therefore their withdrawal from positions would then have to be resolved within NATO. (ANI/Sputnik)

