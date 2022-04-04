Left Menu

President Kovind arrives at Schiphol International Airport, Amsterdam

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived at Schiphol International Airport in Amsterdam. He is on a three-day official visit to the Netherlands.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:58 IST
President Kovind arrives at Schiphol International Airport, Amsterdam
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived at Schiphol International Airport in Amsterdam. He is on a three-day official visit to the Netherlands. Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, Henk Staghouwer, received President Kovind at Airport.

Earlier on Wednesday, MEA's joint secretary Rudrendra Tandon said President Kovind, during the visit, will hold discussions with His Royal Majesties and PM Mark Rutte. He will also host a cultural performance there to be graced by King Willem -Alexander and Queen Maxima, Tandon said.

This visit comes after President Kovind visited Turkmenistan. During his visit, President Kovind met Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow. Both sides also signed four MoUs in the field of Culture and Art, Disaster Management, Youth matters and Financial intelligence, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) informed.

Kovind's visit to Turkmenistan is not only the first visit by an Indian President to the country but this is also the first visit hosted by the newly elected President of Turkmenistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022