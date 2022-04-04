European Commission President speaks with Zelenskyy about atrocities in Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the atrocities in Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine. "This afternoon I spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the dreadful murders that have been uncovered in Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have recently left," European Commission President said in a statement.

European Commission President said that she has assured him of the European Commission's full support in these terrible times. "The harrowing images cannot and will not be left unanswered." "The perpetrators of these heinous crimes must not go unpunished. We agreed to ensure close coordination between us," the statement said.

"The EU has set up a Joint Investigation Team with Ukraine to collect evidence and investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity. The EU is ready to reinforce this effort by sending investigation teams on the ground to support the Ukrainian Prosecution Services. Eurojust and Europol are ready to assist," read the statement. She said, "a global response is necessary. There are ongoing talks between Eurojust and the International Criminal Court to join forces and for the Court to be part of the Joint Investigation Team. Such a coordinated approach from the Ukrainian authorities, the EU, its Member States and agencies, and the International Criminal Court will allow for the evidence to be collected, analysed and processed in the most complete and effective way possible."

"I have tasked Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders to follow up and take contact with the Ukrainian Prosecutor General. The Commission will provide all the necessary technical and financial support to all EU-led investigations," the statement added. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised to help Ukraine with military aid to fight Russia. (ANI)

