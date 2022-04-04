Left Menu

Road crash kills five in Ghana

At least five persons lost their lives, and seven others were severely injured in a road crash along the Accra-Kumasi highway in Ghana on Monday, Police confirmed.

ANI | Accra | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:06 IST
Road crash kills five in Ghana
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  Ghana

Accra [Ghana], April 4 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five persons lost their lives, and seven others were severely injured in a road crash along the Accra-Kumasi highway in Ghana on Monday, Police confirmed. Ebenezer Tetteh, Spokesman for the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, said a van travelling from Kumasi, Ghana's second-largest city to Accra, rammed into an articulated truck travelling in the opposite direction early Monday.

"Five persons on board the van, including the driver, died on the spot. Their bodies have been deposited at a morgue in the Eastern Region," he said. Tetteh added that seven male occupants of the van were also severely injured and receiving treatment at a hospital in the Eastern Region.

"Investigations are underway into the actual cause of the accident, and we shall keep the public informed about the outcome of investigations," he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

