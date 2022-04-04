Left Menu

Brussels discussing ban on gas supplies from Russia

Brussels officials are discussing the issue of banning the supply of Russian gas, coal or oil, this is a moral issue, Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Monday.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], April 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Brussels officials are discussing the issue of banning the supply of Russian gas, coal or oil, this is a moral issue, Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Monday.

"Currently, Brussels is discussing and considering the issue of a ban on coal, oil or gas. So far I can not say anything more. But this is a very important issue, this is a moral issue," Kaag said during a joint briefing with her Spanish counterpart.

At the same time, a number of countries have already opposed the embargo on gas supplies from Russia, including Austria, Hungary and Moldova. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

