Jaishankar speaks with Blinken ahead of 2+2 dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the 2+2 dialogue.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the 2+2 dialogue. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that they discussed the latest developments pertaining to Ukraine.

"Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultations. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments pertaining to Ukraine," Jaishankar tweeted. India and United States are scheduled to hold a 2+2 dialogue in Washington on April 11.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their counterparts Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will also have other meetings scheduled on the sidelines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

