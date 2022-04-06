US confirms new Russia sanctions will target officials, financial institutions

The United States has said it will announce a fresh round of sanctions against Russia later this week that will target government officials, financial institutions and state-owned enterprises. "You can expect, as many of you have reported, that they will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian owned financial institutions, [and] also state-owned enterprises," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Psaki said the new US sanctions aim to cause more uncertainty and challenges to Russia's financial system amid Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine. "Russia does not have unlimited resources, especially now given the crippling sanctions we have put in place and they are going to be forced to choose between draining remaining valuable dollar reserves or new revenue coming in or default," Psaki said during a press briefing.

"[T]he biggest part of our objective here is to deplete the resources that Putin has to continue his war against Ukraine and obviously causing more uncertainty and challenges to their financial system is a part of that." Psaki further explained how the US will no longer allow Russia to pay down its debt using dollars stockpiled at American banks, a shift aimed at piling additional pressure on Moscow.

