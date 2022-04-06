Left Menu

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits China's Sichuan

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Xingwen county of Yibin city, in China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday morning, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Xingwen county of Yibin city, in China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday morning, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The tremor occurred at 7:50 am (Beijing time) today, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The epicenter was monitored at 28.22 degrees north latitude and 105.03 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said, according to Xinhua. No casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier on March 26, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted China's Qinghai province. The quake had struck the city of Delingha in the province at 12.21 am today. The epicenter was monitored at 38.50 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, 126 km away from the city proper, with a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was located in an unpopulated area at an altitude of 4,410 meters, Xinhua News Agency had reported. There were no villages within 20 km of the epicenter, according to the emergency management bureau of Delingha.

Tremors were felt by residents in Delingha and the cities of Jiuquan, Jiayuguan and Zhangye, the bureau said. Affected by the earthquake, several trains running in the region are expected to be delayed, according to Xining railway station of China Railway Qinghai-Tibet Group Co., Ltd, the news agency added. (ANI)

