President Kovind calls for new age partnership during meeting with Netherlands PM

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday met Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte at his office in Hague where he called for a new age partnership with the Netherlands. In the meeting with the Netherlands Prime Minister, President Kovind asked to address the global challenges together and also emphasised India's role as a defender and in providing security and growth in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier in the day, Rutte gave a warm welcome to President Kovind at his office and hosted a lunch in his honour. President Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to the Netherlands, also visited the state general building where he was welcomed by Jan Anthonie Bruijn, President of the Senate and Vera Bergkamp, President of the House of Representatives in Hague.

Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of Senate Prof EB Van Apledoorn and Chairman of The Committee on Foreign Affairs of House of Representatives AH Kuiken were also present in the meeting. The Dutch side appreciated the growing importance of India on the global stage and also sought a larger global role for India.

Dutch House of Representatives said that the Netherlands has made India the focus country for the next three years and there is a growing interest of India in the Netherlands. The Dutch side also proposed more parliamentary exchanges and cooperation between both countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, the King of Netherlands hosted dinner in Royal Palace Amsterdam in honour of President Kovind who is on a state visit to the Netherlands from April 4 to April 7. (ANI)

