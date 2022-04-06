Pak National Assembly Speaker seeks constitution of committee for appointment of caretaker PM

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has written letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif seeking the constitution of a parliamentary committee for the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister, reported local media. The development came after Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif both failed to reach a consensus regarding a name for the slot of the caretaker Prime Minister, reported Radio Pakistan.

In a fresh communication, Asad Qaisar has asked Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif to nominate four members each from the treasury and the opposition benches so that they can decide on a caretaker Prime Minister. Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday had nominated former chief justice, Gulzar Ahmed, as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

However, Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday rejected Ahmed's name for the post of caretaker prime minister, local media reported.Sharif, in a letter written to President Arif Alvi, said that the process of naming an interim prime minister or government is unconstitutional as National Assembly's ruling on the no-confidence motion is already challenged in Supreme Court, ARY News reported. He added that every step of the president or prime minister will be subject to the apex court ruling.

Earlier, President Alvi had written to both PM and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif seeking their nominees for the post of interim PM. However, Sharif claimed that he had not received "any letter" from President Alvi regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister. Meanwhile, Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, said the President as the SC is looking into the matter of National Assembly dissolution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)