US to allow energy transactions with sanctioned Russian banks from June 24

The United States is issuing a license to allow energy-related transactions with sanctioned Russian banks through June 24, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 23:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], April 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is issuing a license to allow energy-related transactions with sanctioned Russian banks through June 24, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, all transactions prohibited by Executive Order (E.O.) 14024 involving one or more of the following entities that are related to energy are authorized, through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, June 24, 2022," the Treasury Department said in a notice.

The notice said energy-related transactions will be allowed during the grace period with the Public Joint Stock Company Bank Financial Corporation Otkritie, State Corporation Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs Vnesheconombank, Sovcombank Open Joint Stock Company, Public Joint Stock Company Sberbank of Russia, VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company and Joint Stock Company Alfa-Bank. (ANI/Sputnik)

