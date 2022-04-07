Moscow will continue to hold talks with Ukraine despite provocations, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday said that Moscow will continue to hold talks with Ukraine despite 'provocations'. Lavrov said, "Despite all provocations, the Russian delegation will continue the negotiation process, promoting our draft agreement that clearly and fully explains our initial key positions and demands," reported TASS.

Recently, Russia and Ukraine held talks in Istanbul, Turkey. While speaking on the outcomes of the meeting that took place between delegations from both countries, Lavrov mentioned that Kyiv had presented a draft agreement on April 6 which marked a departure from provisions recorded at the meeting. Lavrov accused Ukraine of undermining the negotiations saying, "We view it as proof of the fact that the Kyiv regime is controlled by Washington and its allies, who are pushing [Ukrainian] President Zelenskyy to continue military activities," as per the Russian news agency.

Notably, hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets in Bucha, besides their homes, and in mass graves. Ukraine accused Russia of the Bucha massacre. However, Russia has denied the allegations and said that it was Ukrainian propaganda. Photos and video footage published by Ukraine allegedly evidencing the Russian forces' crimes in the town of Bucha close to Kyiv are yet another provocation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"All photos and video materials published by the Kyiv regime allegedly testifying to some 'crimes' committed by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha, Kyiv region, is another provocation. Not a single local resident has suffered from any violent actions while the Russian armed forces controlled the settlement," the ministry said. All Russian units completely withdrew from Bucha as early as March 30, the day after the talks were held between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, the Ministry added. (ANI)

