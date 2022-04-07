Left Menu

Russia urges US to discuss cybercrimes with facts in hand: Foreign Ministry

Moscow calls on Washington to discuss possible cybercrimes on a reciprocal basis with the facts in hand, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 22:52 IST
Russia urges US to discuss cybercrimes with facts in hand: Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Moscow [Russia], April 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow calls on Washington to discuss possible cybercrimes on a reciprocal basis with the facts in hand, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "We would like to emphasize that we have much more reason to accuse Western countries of sponsoring cybercriminals. But we show common sense and composure. We are ready to consider on a reciprocal basis specific and fact-based complaints about computer hacking," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow is also ready for a broader dialogue on the rejection of the militarization of cyberspace and its use for peaceful purposes, she said. "The dual-task is to prevent the transformation of the ICT environment into an arena for interstate confrontation and to ensure the use of these technologies for the benefit of the development of all states," the spokeswoman said.

US accusations against Russia of cyberattacks are yet another piece of propaganda from the Joe Biden administration, she said. "We note with regret that this is not the first time the US government has been trying to attribute its own domestic and foreign policy miscalculations to some intrigues of the 'Russians,' groundlessly asserting that undermining security in cyberspace is 'beneficial to Moscow," the statement says. "The purpose of propaganda rhetoric is obvious: through discrediting the Russian Federation and its policy to strengthen international information security to cover up the unleashed cyber aggression against our country." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022