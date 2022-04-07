Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Secretary to Mauritius' Cabinet NK Ballah, says bilateral cooperation progressing strongly

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Secretary to the Cabinet of Mauritius NK Ballah in New Delhi and said the bilateral cooperation between the two countries was progressing from strength to strength. "Nice to see Secretary to the Cabinet of Mauritius NK Ballah. Glad to note that #IndiaMauritius cooperation is progressing from strength to strength," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Ballabh also met Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla. They reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to further strengthen the warm and friendly ties between the two countries. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that "Mauritius is integral to our vision of SAGAR"

Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) has distinct but inter-related elements and underscores India's engagement in the Indian Ocean. Last year, India handed over Dornier aircraft to Mauritius as part of Vision SAGAR for enhanced maritime security of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). (ANI)

