Belarus introduces price controls for certain non-food items

Belarus is introducing price controls for certain non-food products such as toothpaste, toilet paper, and soap, the country's government said on Thursday.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Minsk [Belarus], April 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarus is introducing price controls for certain non-food products such as toothpaste, toilet paper, and soap, the country's government said on Thursday. "The government has changed the approach to price regulation ... State controls are being introduced for certain non-food products," the government said on Telegram, citing a Council of Ministers' decree.

Specifically, the items include soap, toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, sickness bags, synthetic washing and cleaning powders, toothpaste, children's footwear and hosiery. On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have accused Minsk of assisting Moscow in the operation and participating in hostilities on the Russian side. The West has rolled out a sanctions campaign against both Russia and Belarus. (ANI/Sputnik)

