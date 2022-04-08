Left Menu

Pakistan: Opposition leader files petition in Lahore High Court to hold Punjab Assembly session

Alleging that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is using delaying tactics, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking a session of the Punjab Assembly to elect the new Chief Minister of the country's largest province.

Alleging that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is using delaying tactics, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking a session of the Punjab Assembly to elect the new Chief Minister of the country's largest province. The petition said that the delay tactics are being used by not calling the assembly session and stalling the voting for the new Chief Minister, Samaa News reported.

PML-N's counsel said the delay in session is a constitutional problem as the CM Office cannot be left vacant even for a single day. During the hearing, the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court remarked that the hearing would be held when the court gets the record (of the house) as the court has to work according to the law and the constitution.

On April 1, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar accepted Usman Buzdar's resignation as Punjab's Chief Minister and, consequently, the provincial cabinet has been dissolved. Buzdar was facing a no-confidence motion from the Opposition, but after his resignation, the no-trust move became ineffective.

Later, the Punjab Assembly session was held for electing a new Punjab CM on April 2 but it was called off. The session was rescheduled again on April 6 but because of clashes involving members inside the assembly, the session was further adjourned to April 16. The deputy speaker said the house needs time for repair. However, the opposition members and members of disgruntled PTI groups supporting the Opposition refused to leave the Punjab Assembly building until late evening on the day.

In order to be elected as a chief minister in the 371-member house, a candidate will need at least 186 votes, according to media reports. The session, aimed at electing the new leader of the house, is expected to witness a tough fight between Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) PTI-backed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz. (ANI)

