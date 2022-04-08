Russia denies carrying out missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station in Ukraine

Russia denied carrying out the missile attack on Friday on the railway station in Kramatorsk city in the northern portion of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine and blamed Ukraine for the same. "According to clarified information, the strike on Kramatorsk railway station was carried out by the missile division of the Ukrainian armed forces from the area of Dobropol'e, 45 kilometres south-west of the city," said the Russian Embassy in India.

Russia accused Ukraine for the attack and noted that the aim of Kyiv regime's strike on the railway station in Kramatorsk was to disrupt the mass exit of residents from the city in order to use them as a "human shield" to defend Ukrainian armed forces positions, as in many other Ukrainian population centers. The Embassy added, "All allegations that Russia conducted missile attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk city on April 8 are a provocation and has nothing to do with reality."

Russia stated that Kyiv regime has posted on social media pictures of Tochka-U missile launchers that took part in "Union Courage 2022" Russian-Belarusian exercise this February. It added that the photos show non-Russian missile systems. The Embassy accused Ukraine saying that Tochka-U tactical missiles, the wreckage of which was found near the Kramatorsk railway station and published by eyewitnesses, are used by Ukrainian Armed Forces only. (ANI)

