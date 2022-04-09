Left Menu

Pakistan carries out flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile

09-04-2022
A photo grab from the Twitter of media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces ISPR.. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan on Saturday conducted a flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country. Pakistan Armed Forces' media wing said the test flight of this surface-to-surface ballistic missile was aimed at the revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

"Pakistan today conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at the revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted. Shaheen-III has a range of 2,750 kilometers. Last year in January, Pakistan conducted a similar test of the same missile.

The solid-fuelled missile -- equipped with Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system -- was first tested in March 2015. This test comes as the voting in the Pakistan National Assembly over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be held after 8 pm (local time) on Saturday.

