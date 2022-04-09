Left Menu

2 soldiers killed in IS attack in western Iraq

Two Iraqi soldiers were killed and another wounded Saturday in an attack by the militants of the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq's western province of Anbar, a security source said.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 09-04-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 18:02 IST
2 soldiers killed in IS attack in western Iraq
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Two Iraqi soldiers were killed and another wounded Saturday in an attack by the militants of the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq's western province of Anbar, a security source said. The attack took place in the morning when has militants attacked an army base near the town of Heet, some 160 km west of the capital Baghdad, leaving two soldiers killed and a third wounded, Saad al-Eisawi, an army officer in the province, told Xinhua.

The attackers made use of the bad weather as they carried out their attack during a dust storm in the early morning, al-Eisawi said. Over the past few months, Iraqi security forces have carried out deadly attacks against IS militants to crack down on their intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has improved after Iraqi forces defeated the IS in 2017. Yet IS remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022