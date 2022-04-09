2 soldiers killed in IS attack in western Iraq

Two Iraqi soldiers were killed and another wounded Saturday in an attack by the militants of the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq's western province of Anbar, a security source said. The attack took place in the morning when has militants attacked an army base near the town of Heet, some 160 km west of the capital Baghdad, leaving two soldiers killed and a third wounded, Saad al-Eisawi, an army officer in the province, told Xinhua.

The attackers made use of the bad weather as they carried out their attack during a dust storm in the early morning, al-Eisawi said. Over the past few months, Iraqi security forces have carried out deadly attacks against IS militants to crack down on their intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has improved after Iraqi forces defeated the IS in 2017. Yet IS remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

