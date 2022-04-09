Left Menu

Pak: Two PTI leaders change their Twitter bio to 'former' federal minister

In an apparent acceptance of looming defeat in the no-confidence motion, two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday changed their Twitter bio to "former" federal minister.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:09 IST
Pak: Two PTI leaders change their Twitter bio to 'former' federal minister
Two PTI leaders change their Twitter bio to 'former' federal minister (Photo: Twitter/Fawad Chaudhary and Shah Mahmood Qureshi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an apparent acceptance of looming defeat in the no-confidence motion, two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday changed their Twitter bio to "former" federal minister. Imran Khan loyalists-- Chaudhry and Qureshi --changed their Twitter bio to "former" Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and "former" Foreign Minister of Pakistan respectively. However, minutes later, Chaudhry restored his bio to its original state while Qureshi's bio still remains unchanged.

The development comes as the proceedings of the National Assembly session with the specific mandate to take up the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government and the election of the new leader of the House, if the motion gets successful, is underway. Meanwhile, the voting in the Pakistan National Assembly over the no-confidence motion is expected to be held after 8 pm (local time) today.

However, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict setting aside the National Assembly Deputy Speaker's rejection of the no-trust motion. The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered the incumbent government to face the no-confidence motion on Saturday. The court had turned down the ruling of the Deputy Speaker to reject the no-confidence motion.

The top court's directives came after Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial took suo motu cognisance of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly, declaring all the decisions unconstitutional. The court also fixed the Saturday session with the conditions that the session cannot be prorogued unless the motion is voted upon, and in case Imran Khan loses the no-trust vote, the next PM has to be elected in the same session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022