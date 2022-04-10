Former Pak FM Qureshi submit nominations for PM slot after PTI meeting headed by Imran Khan

As Pakistan is set to elect its new Prime Minister on Monday, Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has submitted the nomination papers for the top seat from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after a meeting of party's core committee headed by Imran Khan. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is most likely to become the next Prime Minister of the country has also submitted his nominations for the prime minister's election scheduled tomorrow, reported ARY News.

The nomination papers for the prime minister's slot from PTI were received by Maleeka Bokhari and Amir Dogar. Shehbaz Sharif's nomination was proposed by Khawaja Asif and seconded by Rana Tanvir while Shah Mahmood Qureshi's nomination was proposed by Amir Dogar and seconded by Maleeka Bokhari. According to sources, PML-N has collected more than one nomination paper for the election from the NA secretariat. The nomination papers will go under scrutiny at 3:00 pm and a list of the candidates will be displayed after scrutiny.

The National Assembly session to elect the new premier will now be held at 2:00 pm on Monday (tomorrow), contrary to a previous schedule of 11:00 am. Security measures ahead of the Prime Minister's election are set in place. Strict security is in place around the D-chowk. Furthermore, roads leading to Parliament will be opened after the election of the new premier, as per the news channel.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted the Imran Khan. (ANI)

